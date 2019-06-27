GDF Ranks charged to exercise leadership, stewardship

Fifty-two (52) newly commissioned officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were, on Thursday, presented with their Instruments of Commission by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President David Granger at a ceremony held at the Baridi Benab, State House, Georgetown.
The second lieutenants recited their oaths before the president, Chief-of-staff, Brigadier Patrick West and other senior officers. The ranks graduated with an Associate’s Degree in General Studies from the University of Guyana.
The Head of State reminded the ranks that their commissions are not just certificates to indicate the successful completion of a training course; they constitute the lawful license for them to exercise leadership and stewardship as officers of the Guyana Defence Force.
“An Officer’s Commission demands trust, loyalty and good conduct. It requires each officer to exercise dutiful diligence and discipline and to demonstrate obedience to his or her superiors. Officers are challenged to uphold the motto of the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School – ‘I serve Guyana.’ Officers are required, by their conduct, to exemplify the School’s maxims – Courage, Discipline, Honesty, Loyalty, Steadfastness and Worth,” the Commander in Chief charged.
The president pointed out that training is the foundation of a professional and proficient force. It is essential for ensuring the success of military missions; for enhancing operational effectiveness and for developing physical endurance.
“Training is fundamental to military service and that is why your military service begins with a training course here at the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School. Should training be neglected, standards would fall, troops’ morale would decline and deviant behaviour would corrupt the force’s members and corrode the competence of the force.”