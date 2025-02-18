GDF ranks attacked in Cuyuni River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an incident which occurred at about 15:45hrs today (February 17, 2025), involving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and suspected armed individuals believed to be associated with sindicatos.

The incident took place near Black Water Mouth in the Cuyuni River, while a GDF boat was en route from the Eteringbang GDF main base to the Makapa GDF Observation Post to deliver supplies. The GDF team was using a thirty-foot canoe powered by a 185-horsepower Yamaha engine. During the journey, the GDF boat was intercepted by two wooden boats carrying heavily armed, masked men. The assailants circled the GDF boat and opened fire, prompting the GDF ranks to return fire. The exchange resulted in the attackers retreating, but not before multiple GDF members sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured personnel included Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his head; Sgt Kevon Davis, who was shot in the right foot and ankle; Cpl Andrew Fraser, who sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of his abdomen and shoulder; Cpl Kevin Henry, who was shot in the left arm and shoulder; L/Cpl Travis Yorrick, who was injured in the right thigh; and Private Ezron Samuel, who was shot in the right side of his abdomen. Despite their injuries, all personnel were reported to be conscious and stable. Medical treatment was administered by GDF medic L/Cpl Melville at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

