GDF rank who assaulted traffic cops charged, driver’s license suspended

Staff Sergeant of the Guyana’s People’s Militia Keron Joseph appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse today where he was charged and pleaded guilty to a number of offences including assaulting traffic officers.

He was charged with two counts of assault on peace officer and fined $20,000 or 4 weeks imprisonment.

He was also charged for resisting arrest and fined $10,000 or 4 weeks imprisonment.

He was charged for use of indecent language and fined $20,000 or 4 weeks imprisonment.

Additionally, he was charged with two counts of failing to produce driver’s license and charged $20,000 or 4 weeks imprisonment.

He was also charged for driving an uninsured, unlicensed, and uncertified vehicle for which he was fined $30,000, $20,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Joseph was also charged for driving under the influence and charged $10,000 or 4 weeks imprisonment.

He was also charged in relation to his conduct as a driver and fined $20,000 and for the breach of prohibition pf tinted glass and fined $7,5000 of 4 weeks imprisonment.

In total, he was fined some $197,000 for all of the offences.

Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to the negligently interrupting the free flow of traffic and was placed on $50,000 for trial on January 7, 2021.

Furthermore, his driver’s license was suspended for one year.

Reports are that Police Constable Giles observed when a heavily tinted motorcar with registration number PSS 5836 stopped on the road, interrupting the free flow of traffic.

As a result, the rank approached the driver, who is Joseph, and told him of the offence committed and asked him to produce his documents which he he refused.

At the time, Constable Cummings, who was in the vicinity, went to Constable Giles assistance and also asked the driver to produce his documents to which he again refused.

Following the second refusal, Constable Cummings cautioned the driver and arrested him and in the process of effecting the arrest the driver assaulted him.

At this time, the two other occupants who were in the vehicle joined in and proceeded also both to assault both ranks.

They were eventually arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station. A breathalyzer test was carried out on him as well as the other occupants. Results showed that they were all above the prescribed limit of 35%.