GDF rank stabbed to death, others injured during wedding house brawl

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who was stabbed to death during a wedding house brawl.

The incident occurred at around 00:45h today at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Chaves Mangal of Enterprise Gardens, ECD.

Reports are that the GDF rank along with the four suspects were at the wedding house celebrations consuming alcohol.

During the celebrations, one of the suspects approached the deejay to enquire why he had stopped the music. At this point, other persons gathered around the deejay booth where, according to an eyewitness, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the GDF officer to his chest.

The eyewitness told investigators that he subsequently confronted the suspect and was also stabbed to his hand. Another of the perpetrators then threw a glass bottle at him.

The four suspects then armed themselves with glass bottles which they threw at the house. The deejay had exited the yard and went outside where he was also confronted by the suspects and chopped to his left hand. The deejay was then relieved of his laptop valued over $130,000.

The suspects then escaped. However, one of them was later arrested.

Meanwhile, the GDF rank was rushed to a private city hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.