GDF rank gets bail for causing death by dangerous driving

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal, who appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts Wednesday on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, was granted bail in the sum of $150,000.

Jason Butters, 23, of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on December 15, 2020, at the McDoom Public Road, Greater Georgetown, he drove motorcar PPT 4166 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of 33-year-old Ameena Sooklall of Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The defendant was represented by Senior Counsel Stanley Moore. He will make another court appearance on March 23, 2021. Police in a statement said that on the day in question, Sooklall was an occupant of the vehicle driven by Butters when it crashed into a concrete median.

Reports are the accident occurred about 22:45h in the vicinity of the New Gafoors access road on the McDoom Public Road. Butters related to ranks that he was heading north along the roadway at a moderate rate of speed when he suddenly felt drowsy.

According to a Police statement, “his eyes closed and he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the concrete median at the centre of the road.” The vehicle received extensive damage, leaving the driver and the other occupants with injuries.

Sooklall was later pronounced dead at the scene.