GDF rank found with stolen money from heist at Kitty gold business

The suspect in custody

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit on Saturday night swooped down on the home of a serving rank of the Guyana Defence Force, where a sum of the money stolen from the gold business in Kitty, Georgetown, last Thursday was found buried.

INews was told that the investigators acting on information gathered, went to the Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, home of the soldier and conducted a search during which the money was found buried in his yard.

He was taken into custody assisting with ongoing investigation.

On Thursday last, three armed bandits committed a daring daylight robbery on a Gordon Street, Kitty, business at around 10:05hrs.

Among the stolen items were $38M in cash and sixty ounces of raw gold valued some $20M.

Police said the three suspects arrived in a white car and they entered the compound through the main gate after indicating to the security guard that they had gold to sell.

The suspects then entered the waiting area where they spoke to the female cashier and showed her a small package which they claimed contained gold to sell.

Immediately after, they drew their firearms and pointed the weapons at the woman after which, they ordered her and into an office where the money and gold were secured.

At the time, another employee and a man were in the office and they were also held at gunpoint.

The suspects then ordered the victims to open the two metal safes. The victims were then handcuffed with plastic straps and their cellphones were taken away.

After collecting the valuables, the bandits locked the victims in the office and made good their escape.

The victims managed to set themselves free, after which, the cashier raised an alarm and the security officer went to their rescue.