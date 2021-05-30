GDF rank drowns after boat capsized in flooded creek

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank earlier today drowned after the boat he was travelling in capsized in a flooded creek at Karasabai Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Dead is Lance Corporal Barrington John of Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). He served at the 241 Company of the 2 Infantry Battalion.

In a statement this evening, the GDF said LCPL John drowned during the withdrawal of ranks from an Observation Post at Karasabai Village.

“As ranks from the Observation Post at Karasabai Village attempted to cross the flooded Urara Creek via boat, in the vicinity of Karasabai, the boat capsized with all ranks. LCPL Barrington John went underwater due to the strong currents and was later recovered in an unconscious state,” the army said in the missive.

John was rushed to the Karasabai District Hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

The family of the late soldier has since been made aware of the incident.

The Guyana Defence Force extends deepest condolences to his loved ones.