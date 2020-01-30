GDF rank dies in Essequibo Coast accident

A 20-year-old man attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Wednesday evening lost his life in an accident on the Capoey Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam).

Dead is Private Mistnen Thomas of Middle Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police Headquarters revealed that Thomas was the rider of a motorcycle which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, he ended up in the path of motorcar HB 7499, which was proceeding north.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the front right-side of the motorcar. The impact flung the GDF rank into the air, thereafter, he landed on the front right-side window screen of the motorcar and then fell onto the roadway.

Having received injuries to his head and about his body, he was picked up in an unconscious condition by passersby and transported by a police vehicle to the Suddie Hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on driver of the motorcar and reading was given as 0 micrograms of alcohol on the breath.

Investigations are ongoing.