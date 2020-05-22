GDF rank succumbs after motorcycle accident

A rank attached to the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding at the time, collided with a motorcar at the corners of Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue, Georgetown.

The dead rank has been identified as Private Kwasi Rodriguez of Albouystown, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 10:10h, Private Rodriguez, who served at the Jaguar Company of the 1st Infantry Battalion was riding his motorcycle when he came into contact with the motorcar.

As a result of the impact, he sustained injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical attention. The rank was enlisted in the force in 2017.

In a release to the media, the Chief of Staff, Officers and soldiers extend sincere condolences to the now dead soldier’s sister Kizzie Harlequin and other close relatives.

Only recently, a former GDF rank was killed after he lost control of the motorcycle, he was driving along the Coverden, Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It was reported that thirty-three-year-old Dexter Cole, a father of one, of Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown and a few of his club members were heading to Georgetown, when he raced ahead of the group and fell into a hole, thus causing him to lose control.

As a result, he was flung off the motorcycle into the air and eventually landed on the roadway, breaking his neck. He later succumbed to his injuries.