GDF rank, cosmetologist charged for narco trafficking

A current Guyana Defence Focre (GDF) rank, along with a 30-year-old cosmetologist, found themselves before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Providence Magistrate Court charged for trafficking narcotics.

The duo; Jammal Eastman and Niketa Bishop, both of Diamond Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), denied the allegation against them.

It is being alleged that on November 21 2018, at the said East Bank Demerara home, the couple was found to be in possession of 380 grams of cannabis.

The two were granted bail in the sum of $100,000 when their attorney, Bernard DaSilva argued that the illegal drugs were discovered by ranks in a shop which is accessible to many.

The matter was adjourned until December 17 2018.