GDF rank charged for assaulting traffic rank

Lance Corporal Kester Bowen, the soldier who was caught on camera assaulting a traffic cop, has been charged in relation to the offence.

Bowen, of Parafaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Wales Magistrate’s Court today where he was charged for assaulting the traffic rank and for obstructing the officer from carrying out his duties.

Bowen pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $10,000 bail on each charge, amounting to a total of $20,000.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on November 4.

Bowen was previously charged for driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving an uncertified motor vehicle, and prohibition of tinted glass when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He had pleaded guilty to those charges and was ordered to pay a fine of $42,500.

On October 9, the GDF rank was arrested after he physically assaulted a Police Constable who had pulled him over for a traffic offence.

The incident occurred on the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, WBD.

Reports are that the Police Constable was on anti-crime patrol duties at the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, and while directing eastbound traffic which flowed along two lanes that merged into one on the Meer-Zorgen Public Road, he observed a dark grey motor car trying to change lanes, causing congestion of traffic in the process.

He told his superiors that he approached the car, that was driven by the rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The Policeman then instructed the soldier to pull over, to the corner of the road.

Upon pulling over, the seemingly annoyed driver exited the vehicle and shoved the Constable. He then choked the lawman and dealt him several punches to his face and body, causing him to sustain injuries.

The GDF rank was subsequently arrested, while the GPF rank was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was treated for the injuries and sent away.