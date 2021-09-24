GDF rank arrested for allegedly beating woman

A Corporal attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Thursday arrested after he reportedly assaulted a 23-year-old female.

Police stated that on Wednesday at about 21:30h, the victim went to the Leonora Police Station and made a report of assault against the rank.

She alleged that the suspect dealt her several kicks and cuffs about her body. She also claimed that she lashed to her forehead with a rolling pin which caused her to receive injuries.

As a result, the suspect was arrested and was placed under close arrest. An investigation in continuing.