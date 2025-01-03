GDF promotes 525 ranks for 2025

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, on Wednesday announced the promotion of 525 ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana National Reserve.

These promotions were done in accordance with Part III, Section 16 of the Defence Act, Chapter 15:01 of 1977.

The promoted ranks include three Class Two Warrant Officers being elevated to Acting Class One Warrant Officers, while one Class Two Warrant Officer has been made substantive.

Two substantive Staff Sergeants have been promoted to substantive Class Two Warrant Officers, and three substantive Staff Sergeants have been promoted to Acting Class Two Warrant Officers.

Further, 10 acting Staff Sergeants have been made substantive, while eight substantive Sergeants have been promoted to acting Staff Sergeants, and 42 Sergeants have been made substantive.

In addition, 57 Corporals have joined the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Corps through their promotion to acting Sergeant, while 62 Corporals have been made substantive.

Furthermore, 116 Lance Corporals have each been elevated to acting Corporal, 75 acting Lance Corporals have each been made substantive, and 49 Privates have each been promoted to the rank of Acting Lance Corporal.

Coast Guard ranks of the GDF have had 32 promotions, including one Chief Petty Officer having been made substantive, two Senior Petty Officers having been promoted to acting Chief Petty Officers, and one Senior Petty Officer having been made substantive. An additional 28 other ratings have promoted or been made substantive in their respective ranks.

The Guyana National Reserve has seen 65 of its ranks being promoted.

The promoted personnel have been congratulated and commended for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the service of the GDF, and ultimately the nation.

