GDF private on $1M bail for causing fatal accident

A private attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Wednesday placed on $1 million bail for causing death by dangerous driving.

Shemika Herman, 30, of Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) pleaded not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving when she appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Fort Wellington Court.

It is alleged that on July 29, 2024, she drove motorcar PAC 2353 in a dangerous manner and claimed the life of 36-year-old Kanrade Lawrence Bacchus of Number 29 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Bail was granted in the sum of $1 million and the case was adjourned to February 27.

As part of her bail conditions, she must report to the Kitty Police Station once a month.

Police had stated that Herman was driving east along the northern side of the road when she ran over Bacchus, who was lying on the northern drive lane.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled the scene, leaving Bacchus critically injured. Public-spirited citizens later discovered him and took him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following the accident, police launched a search for both the driver and the vehicle. However, the same morning, Herman presented herself at the Fort Wellington Police Station with the vehicle, where she was arrested.

