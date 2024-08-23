GDF pilot bestowed with prestigious Brazilian Army Medal

Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Colonel Sheldon Howell, recently attended the Brazilian Army Soldiers Day 2024 ceremony where Lieutenant Colonel Mohinder Ramjag, Commanding Officer of Air Station London, was awarded the prestigious Order of Aeronautical Merit (Commander) by the Brazilian government.

Lieutenant Colonel Ramjag received this award from the Brazilian Military Attaché to Guyana, Colonel José Roberto de Vasconcellos Cruz, in recognition of his exceptional service and dedication in the field of aviation, his contributions to the GDF’s Air Corps and pivotal role in strengthening military cooperation between Guyana and Brazil.

Her Excellency Maria Cristina De Castro Martins and Brigadier (ret’d) Godfrey Bess, former Chief of Staff of the GDF, were also awarded the Brazilian Army Medal for their exceptional efforts in fostering diplomatic relations between Guyana and Brazil. Also in attendance were Branch Heads and other Senior Officers of the Guyana Defence Force.

The Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Officers and Ranks of the GDF congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Ramjag and the other recipients on the recent achievement.

In a statement, the GDF said it remains committed to maintaining and strengthening bilateral partnerships with Brazil in the areas of defence and security.

