GDF Officer arraigned for causing death of brother of chutney singer

A Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Coast Guard who allegedly drove his motor vehicle recklessly on Sunday last killing pedestrian and brother of chutney singer, Mahendra Ramkellawan, was today (Tuesday) arraigned at the Leonora Magistrates Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old, Esan Trim stood before presiding Magistrate, Christel Lambert and denied the two charges read to him.

He denied driving motor vehicle PLL 5680 on June 17, 2018 dangerous to the public, and causing the death of 35-year-old, Roopchand Charles.

He also denied being over the legal limit of alcohol consumption on the day in question.

Trim allegedly struck Charles unconscious when he was said to be speeding along the DeWillem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) public road. He was rushed to the Leonora Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In her bail application for Trim, Attorney Latchmie Rahamat explained that CCTV footage showed Charles walking into the path of the vehicle.

Bail was not objected to by the prosecution and this was granted in the sum of $310, 000.

The Coast Guard will return to Court on July 24, 2018 for filing and the serving of statements.

The police had stated that an unlicensed pistol with four matching rounds were found in Charles’ possession.