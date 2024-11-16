GDF Head advances military cooperation with India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guyana next week, the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, recently led a delegation to India for a strategic Defence Partnership visit.

The five-day visit, from November 4 to 8, marked a significant milestone in the expanding military ties between the GDF and the Indian Armed Forces. It comes as Guyana seeks to enhance its defence capabilities.

During his time in India, Brigadier Khan held discussions with top Indian defence officials including Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh. These high-level meetings focused on strengthening the existing partnership and exploring new avenues for training, capacity building, and access to advanced defence technologies.

The GDF Head also met with his Indian counterpart, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. They discussed enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, regional stability, maritime security and fostering mutual understanding. General Chauhan extended support for conducting military training in Guyana. He also apprised Brigadier. Khan of India’s growing Indigenous Defence Manufacturing capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For The World’ initiatives.

Khan also engaged India’s Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, and held discussions on issues of mutual interest and ways of further enhancing the defence cooperation between the two nations.

In a meeting with India’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, talks focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation with special emphasis on military training and maritime security were held. The Indian Navy, in a social media post, said it is keen to strengthen ties with the GDF and looks forward to collaborating in capability and capacity-building efforts for enhanced cooperation.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Khan and India’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, had similar discussions on enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement from the GDF on Friday, this visit builds on recent advancements in bilateral defence cooperation, which include increased training opportunities and the acquisition of key defence assets, such as aircraft, supported by India through a Line of Credit.

Further, as part of his visit, Brigadier Khan explored major military-industrial complexes in Pune, Kanpur, and New Delhi, gaining firsthand insights into India’s advanced defence manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, paying respects to fallen soldiers and reinforcing the shared values and mutual respect between the armed forces of Guyana and India.

“This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen defence ties and pursue future opportunities for collaboration within the military sector,” the GDF stated.

During a visit to India in January 2023, Commander-in-Chief of the Army Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, had stated that Guyana is turning to India for “comprehensive” assistance as it looks to reorganise and modernise the GDF. He had noted that technology and capacity building, especially in the aviation field, were top priority needs.

Already, dozens of Guyanese officers have benefited from various Police and Military training courses offered by the Indian Government under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Last year, three GDF officers were selected for a two-month General Intelligence and Security Course at the Military Intelligence Training School in Pune, Maharashtra while an Assistant Commissioner of Police did a one-week course on Economic Offences at the premier Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

In 2022, 19 GDF officers benefitted from training in India. These include 10 Army Courses, four Naval Courses and five Air Force Courses. Also in that year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) utilized seven training slots for its ranks.

Moreover, only in March of this year, a GDF Coast Guard officer benefited from a high-level leadership course in India.

In addition to training, India has also been assisting the local army to boost its resources.

Back in April, as part of a US$23.27 million Line of Credit that the Government of India had extended to Guyana, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the GDF.

It is expected that bilateral ties, on defence cooperation and a host of other areas, between Guyana and India will be further strengthened in the coming days during Prime Minister Modi’s historic state visit here, from November 19 to 21.

