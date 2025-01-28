GDF, Florida National Guard launch search, rescue expert exchange

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in collaboration with the Florida National Guard (FNG) has commenced a five-day Search and Rescue Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) at the Auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

In a social media post, the GDF said that the SMEE will feature exchanges and discussions with Officers and ranks from key units within the GDF, Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Maritime Administration Department, and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The discussion will include capability, equipment, and training briefs from all participating agencies with emphasis on improving existing practices.

