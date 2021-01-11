GDF Corporal safely delivers baby boy at Kaikan

Guyana Defence Force Acting Corporal (CPL) Dominique Gonsalves Sabola of the Medical Corps, safely delivered a healthy baby boy at Tshau Creek, Kaikan, Region Seven, at around 05:46 hours this morning.

The mother of the child is 35-year-old Yancelis Diaz.

Reports are that both mother and child are healthy and doing fine.

Corporal Sabola is a Grade II Medical Assistant who enlisted in the GDF in April of 2013. He successfully completed the Grade III Medical Assistant Course in 2014, and, in 2018, successfully completed the Junior Leaders’ Course.

In 2019, he successfully completed the Grade II Medical Assistant Course. He is one of the Force’s frontline medical personnel serving in the interior of Guyana.

He has expressed his thanks and gratitude for having been offered the opportunity to serve in the GDF, particularly at the Medical Corps, and credits his mother, grandmother and the GDF family for supporting him in achieving his dreams. [Extracted and Modified from the GDF]