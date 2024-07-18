GDF committed to maintaining highest standards of conduct among ranks

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is investigating an incident involving the transportation of Marijuana in a service vehicle by two Senior Non- Commissioned Officers (SNCOs), Staff Sergeant Adisa Higgins and Sergeant Colvis Sam.

The GDF is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct among its ranks and does not condone any behavior that undermines the trust and confidence reposed in the Force by the public. The Force is fully collaborating with the Guyana Police Force to address this matter.

The Force wishes to reassure the public that this incident is an anomaly and does not reflect the character and dedication of the men and women who serve. The GDF remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve the people of Guyana with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

