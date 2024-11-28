GDF Coast Guards found 99kg of ganja during patrol in Demerara River   

Members of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Coast Guard who were on patrol duty in the Demerara River aboard the Metal Shark vessel intercepted a wooden boat with 99.54 kilograms of cannabis.

Police stated that the Coast Guard ranks observed a red and black wooden boat propelled by a 15 HP outboard engine with two or three occupants onboard.

However, upon seeing the coast guards, the occupants began to throw several bulky parcels overboard. In response, the ranks approached the boat which proceeded into the channel near the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling area.

They returned to the area where the occupants were discarding the parcels and found six bulky salt bags floating in the river. Upon inspection, each bag contained numerous smaller packages wrapped in transparent plastic containing cannabis.

The Coast Guard personnel retrieved the items and returned to their headquarters.

They then acquired a smaller boat and went back to the channel near Vreed-en-Hoop, where they located the abandoned boat and engine which were later transported to the Coast Guard Headquarters at Ruimveldt.

The cannabis was weighed and amounted to 99.54 kilograms. No arrests have been made so far, as investigations continue.

--- ---