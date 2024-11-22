GDF Coast Guard opens boat ramp with support from U.S. Southern Command

As part of the United States and Guyana’s strong ongoing military-to-military partnership, the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) formally inaugurated the opening of the boat ramp at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Ship Hinds, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

This U.S. Southern Command-funded multi-million dollar project was officially completed on November 18, 2024. This project was one of the key initiatives of Exercise Trade Winds 2023 and underscores USSOUTHCOM’s steadfast commitment to partnering with Guyana in support of mutual goals and to strengthening the longstanding security ties between our countries. Once completed , this project will enable the GDF Coast Guard to swiftly and effectively conduct small boat operations in support of maritime security operations and maritime law enforcement. The U.S.-Guyana defense partnership focuses on areas of mutual interest, including countering transnational criminal organizations, maritime security, disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and human rights.

U.S. Southern Command’s enduring partnership with the GDF is critically important and highly valued, and U.S. Southern Command is steadfastly committed to expanding and strengthening it in ways that are mutually beneficial to our countries and people. [Press Release]

