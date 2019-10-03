GDF Captain remanded, accomplice granted bail over narco, illegal gun possession

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain, Dominic Gilpin, along with his accomplice, was on Thursday hauled before the courts and slapped with several charges that include possession of narcotics and illegal gun and ammo possession.

The 30-year-old army rank, was earlier this week nabbed by the police in his private motor vehicle in Georgetown with a large amount of narcotics, a firearm that he was not licensed to carry, along with matching rounds of ammunition.

Gilpin, a coastguard, of Essequibo, along with Paul Murray, were jointly charged when they made their first court appearance before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charges.

The first charge stated that on September 30, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, Gilpin and Murray, had in their possession five kilograms (11 pounds) of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The second charge alleged that on September 30, 2019, Gilpin had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol when he was not the holder of a firearm license enforced at the time.

The last charge stated that on the same date and location, Gilpin had two rounds of .32 ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of firearm licensed enforced at the time.

Gilpin was represented by Attorney-at-law Latchmi Rahamat, while Murray was represented by Attorney-at-law Patrice Henry.

Both lawyers contended that their clients have unblemished criminal records and will adhere to any conditions the court applies, during their bail application.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman stated that on the day in question, at around 14:00 hrs police, acting information, intercepted motor car PXX 94 which is owned and was being driven by Gilpin, while Murray was the only passenger.

The ranks then approached the car, when Gilbert indicated that a gun with matching rounds was in the middle compartment. He then went on to tell the ranks that he was conducting business.

Nevertheless, the ranks conducted a search on the vehicle, when the quantity of cannabis was unearthed.

Hence, both men were then arrested and taken to the station.

The prosecutor, further made serious objections to bail being granted on the grounds of the prevalence of the offences and the penalties they attract.

The magistrate, after listening to the facts, remanded Gilpin to prison and granted bail to Marray in the sum of $250,000.

Both men are slated to make their next court appearance on October 17.