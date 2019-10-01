GDF Captain among others nabbed with illegal gun, drugs

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain along with three others have been arrested in connection with the discovery of an illegal gun and drugs.

INews understands that police ranks intercepted the GDF Captain and another man in motorcar PXX 94 along the Avenue of the Republic at around 14:00hrs on Monday.

A search of the vehicle unearthed a .32 tarus pistol with a magazine and two live .32 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, ranks found a bulky parcel of suspected cannabis.

In addition to the two occupants of the vehicle, two other men who were seen exiting the motorcar were also arrested.

An investigation has been launched.