GDF Captain admitted to Bar

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Texine Daw was admitted to the bar before Justice Brassington Reynolds on Thursday.

Her petition to practice law was presented by Attorney-at-Law Melissa Yearwood-Stewart in association with the Solicitor General, Nigel Hawke.

Captain Daw enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force as a soldier in 2008 but always aspired to become an Officer. She was granted the opportunity and went on to successfully complete the Standard Officers’ Course.

In pursuit of excellence, it did not stop there for Captain Daw who, in 2015 began reading for her Bachelor of Laws Degree at the University of Guyana which she successfully completed and was the recipient of the Pro-Chancellor’s Medal for Best Graduating Law Student in 2018. She acquired her Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School on September 4, 2020.

“I was supposed to have become a teacher since most of my family are teachers, but deep inside I wanted to carve my own path. It was while I was in 6th form at Saint Stanislaus College, I realized that I was interested in Law so I set my goal to becoming an Attorney at Law and set out to achieve same. I am equally happy with being a military officer. The values and standards of the GDF has shaped me into the individual I am today. I am grateful for the Guyana Defence Force for the opportunities afforded to me and the discipline and consistency which helped me to persevere throughout my studies,” Captain Daw has said.

Captain Daw, also a former student of St Joseph High School is the mother of three-year-old Jermaine Kyrie Newton and is a resident of Helena No.2 Mahaica.

Along with her family members, GDF Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess was also present at the High Court for Captain Daw’s admission to the Bar.