GDF announces promotion of ranks

SEE BELOW FOR THE GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE’s ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS OTHER RANKS PROMOTIONS FOR 2022:
In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, MSS, is pleased to announce the promotion of One Thousand Twenty-One (1021) other ranks of the Guyana Defence Force. Heading the list of promotions is 17176 Acting Warrant Officer Class One Sekou Mitchell who has been elevated in rant to Substantive Warrant Officer Class One. Also promoted to the rank of Substantive Warrant Officer Class Two were Acting Warrant Officers Class One Shirlon Damon, Leyland Liverpool, Andre Worrel, Carlyn Dover and Wilfred Semple.
Meanwhile, heading the list of promoted Other Ranks at the Coast Guard is 16774 Acting Chief Petty Officer Charlton Phillips, who was promoted to the rank of Substantive Chief Petty Officer.
The Chief-of-Staff, Officers and Ranks congratulate all the troops who have been promoted.
Please see extractions from the main list below;
TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS ONE:
- 17435 Sub WO2 Eteki Stuart
- 17446 Sub WO2 Paul Gomes
TO SUBSTANTIVE WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO:
- 18446 Ag WO2 Kelroy Mingo
- 18713 Ag WO2 Dexter Farrell
- 19362 Ag WO2 Glendon Aaron
- 18586 Ag WO2 Felene Joseph
- 18944 Ag WO2 Delon Peters
- 19385 Ag WO2 Vivian Joyce
- 19456 Ag WO2 Mallonie Browne
- 19640 Ag WO2 Richard Mc Donald
TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO:
- 18944 Sub SSGT Delon Peters
- 19385 Sub SSGT Vivian Joyce
- 19456 Sub SSGT Mallonie Browne
- 19233 Sub SSGT Wavelyn Allicock
- 19650 Sub SSGT Delroy Gibson
TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT:
- 18685 Ag SSGT Germin Craig
- 20164 Ag SSGT Marineika Welcome
- 19227 Ag SSGT Shoneika Lewis
- 17999 Ag SSGT Eusi Pellew
TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT:
- 19340 Ag SSGT Odwin Gillis
- 19624 Ag SSGT Kevin Haywood
- 20063 Ag SSGT Keron Joseph
- 20158 Ag SSGT Alana Wilson-Fraser
- 21363 Ag SSGT Andrew Bright
- 22012 Ag SSGT Chris Corbin
- 22241 Ag SSGT Carlisa Atkinson
- 18191 Ag SSGT Odinga Monker
- 20546 Ag SSGT Odessa Fraser
- 21572 Ag SSGT Elvis Haynes
- 20263 Ag SSGT Terrence Morris
- 22140 Ag SSGT Herschel Gilead
- 18622 Ag SSGT Vernon Cummings
- 18839 Ag SSGT Troy Morris
- 20211 Ag SSGT Treylon Sutton
- 20222 Ag SSGT Owen Charran
- 20403 Ag SSGT Henry Watts
- 20555 Ag SSGT Roselle Peters
- 20639 Ag SSGT Samuel Waldron
- 21200 Ag SSGT Esther Charles
- 19390 Ag SSGT Ryan Tappin
- 20539 Ag SSGT Glennis Braithwaite
- 20968 Ag SSGT Tonia Wallerson
- 17885 Ag SSGT Maxwell Hyles
- 19619 Ag SSGT Juluka Lambert
- 19601 Ag SSGT Alias Raphael
- 20168 Ag SSGT Ann Marks
- 20538 Ag SSGT Sadee Joseph
- 22587 Ag SSGT Carlisle Waddell
- 19332 Ag SSGT Clinton Collins
- 20064 Ag SSGT Adrian Birch
- 20128 Ag SSGT Devendra Narine
- 21514 Ag SSGT Ralph Osborne
TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT / SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT:
- 17363 Sub SGT Calvin Simon
- 18353 Sub SGT Julian Punch
- 18692 Sub SGT Duane Thomas
- 20066 Sub SGT Royden Wilson
- 24351 Sub SGT Lester Lewis
TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT:
- 20682 Sub SGT Jancyah Cummings
- 20516 Sub SGT Aubrey Steede
- 20597 Sub SGT Clive Etwaria
- 21969 Sub SGT Quawsi Liverpool
- 20699 Sub SGT Robert Adams
- 20832 Sub SGT Marwin Layne
- 20170 Sub SGT Antoinette Lewis
- 20902 Sub SGT Dallas King-Aaron
- 20987 Sub SGT David John
- 20030 Sub SGT Montel Gilead
- 20065 Sub SGT Omoley Ayling
- 20339 Sub SGT Kevin Adams
- 21225 Sub SGT Samuel Leitch
- 21688 Sub SGT Keioma Livan
- 21509 Sub SGT Jamaine Fraser
TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT / ACTING STAFF SERGEANT:
- 20967 Ag SGT Bernard Rudder
TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT:
- 19779 Ag SGT Welton Hazel
- 22008 Ag SGT Brentnol Carmichael
- 22224 Ag SGT Wayne Winter
- 20500 Ag SGT Jairam Ramlakhan
- 21264 Ag SGT Pierre Mc Neil
- 22094 Ag SGT Dellon De Abreu
- 22109 Ag SGT Trevor David
- 20891 Ag SGT Dacia Campbell-Pyle
- 20549 Ag SGT Michelle Holligan
- 18965 Ag SGT Oslen Ollivierre
- 21970 Ag SGT Leon Dorway
- 22101 Ag SGT Jason Hall
- 22125 Ag SGT Stevie Petrie
- 22240 Ag SGT Travis Pole
- 22294 Ag SGT Timeon Mc Pherson
- 22001 Ag SGT Robert Stellingburg
- 21568 Ag SGT Dwain Edinboro
- 20548 Ag SGT Coreen Souvenir
- 20941 Ag SGT J Franz Johnson
- 21232 Ag SGT Leon Regis
- 20833 Ag SGT Claudia Fraser
- 18820 Ag SGT George Murray
- 20604 Ag SGT Junior Spencer
- 21022 Ag SGT Quince Griffith
- 18564 Ag SGT Dorwin Archer
- 21938 Ag SGT Natisha Dos Santos
- 19471 Ag SGT Cyon Kitt
- 21178 Ag SGT Barbara Emanuel
- 21988 Ag SGT Nelroy Hicks
- 22121 Ag SGT Jermaine Jacobs
- 21696 Ag SGT Cleon Griffith
- 20935 Ag SGT Shelton Jones
- 22142 Ag SGT Teon Sampson
- 20997 Ag SGT Rayon Hamilton
- 21146 Ag SGT Shonwin Charles
- 21168 Ag SGT Siltan David
- 20561 Ag SGT Trevette Saul
- 20882 Ag SGT Malissa James
- 20883 Ag SGT Nichola La Rose
- 21408 Ag SGT Densley Lewis
- 22015 Ag SGT Jamal Johnson
- 20626 Ag SGT Dolyn Woodroffe
- 22047 Ag SGT Nakeitho Nestor
- 20906 Ag SGT Raoul Forte
- 21328 Ag SGT Raul Jones
- 20355 Ag SGT Ewart Lewis
COAST GUARD
TO SUBSTANTIVE SENIOR PETTY OFFICER:
- 19025 Ag SPO Neil Mc Allister
- 19111 Ag SPO Marion Budburgh
- 19151 Ag SPO Iralyn Welcome
- 19868 Ag SPO Orlando Barkie
- 21466 Ag SPO Adesini Benjamin
- 22359 Ag SPO Dornford Wray
- 22730 Ag SPO Paul David
TO ACTING SENIOR PETTY OFFICER:
- 20563 Sub PO Letrisha Sutherland
- 19575 Sub PO Deroy Phillips
- 20097 Sub PO Seon Phillips
- 20176 Sub PO Rosamund Alfred
- 20509 Sub PO Roguen Forde
TO SUBSTANTIVE PETTY OFFICER:
- 20675 Ag PO Elroy Allen
- 20302 Ag PO Troy Stewart
- 21382 Ag PO Brad James
- 21646 Ag PO Delcenia Daniels
- 21888 Ag PO Shenel Sansculotte
- 24358 Ag PO Kenneth Benn
- 20175 Ag PO Shavain Cambridge – Leitch
TO ACTING PETTY OFFICER:
- 21438 Sub LR Fitzroy Mars
- 21505 Sub LR Mark Rover
- 21827 Sub LR Kevon Fordyce
- 21546 Sub LR Mark Burrowes
- 21806 Sub LR John Grant
- 21876 Sub LR Romain Welch
- 22343 Sub LR Denwin Adams
- 21791 Sub LR Deon Smith
TO SUBSTANTIVE LEADING RATING:
- 22453 Ag LR Quincy Campbell
- 21074 Ag LR Ordella Bobb
- 21353 Ag LR Mark Chisholm
- 22205 Ag LR Norvan Nelson
- 22952 Ag LR Kevana Fraser
- 23296 Ag LR Dwayne July
- 23399 Ag LR Stephon Matthews
- 23572 Ag LR Warren Prince
- 23641 Ag LR Kellon Reece
- 23536 Ag LR Akeem Ramascindo
- 23808 Ag LR Robert Durant
- 23893 Ag LR Treshaun Moore
- 23987 Ag LR Paul Yaw
- 24076 Ag LR Joel Allicock
- 23042 Ag LR Roydell Arthur
- 23125 Ag LR Cordell Melville
TO ACTING LEADING RATING:
- 22770 Sub AR Travis Chesney
- 22764 Sub AR Nicholas Belgrave
- 21521 Sub AR Elon Fraser
- 21769 Sub AR Michael Edwards
- 22625 Sub AR Allison Benjamin
- 22728 Sub AR Quincy Duncan
- 23681 Sub AR Renee Lewis
- 23748 Sub AR Dexroy Mc Garrell
- 23905 Sub AR Aubrey Clement
- 22958 Sub AR Dellon Millington
- 23338 Sub AR Heron Enniss
- 24393 Sub AR Machello Nelson
Additionally, 171 Recruits and Privates of the Regular Force and Guyana People’s Militia have been promoted to the rank of Acting Lance Corporal while 422 Lance Corporals were made Substantive in their rank. Thirty four GPM Recruits have also been promoted to the rank of Private.