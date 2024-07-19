GCCI urges restrictions on importation of sirens, emergency lights as Traffic Dept. clamps down on unauthorised usage

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI):

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is in firm support of the campaign launched by Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh against the use of illegal sirens and emergency lights by unauthorised persons.

Emergency lights and sirens are prescribed for use by the Guyana Fire Service, the Guyana Police Force, and ambulances; however, recently, there has been increase in private vehicles bearing these equipment for the purpose of bypassing areas with congested traffic.

These actions are not only illegal but pose a risk to road users as they can cause confusion, and use of same by drivers not trained in defensive driving can result in accidents.

With the growing number of road fatalities in Guyana, the GCCI applauds these measures being taken by the Traffic Department to curb these practices. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort that also addresses access to these items. As such, it is crucial that conditionalities be placed on their importation. The GCCI is therefore urging the Customs Authority to place restrictions on the import of lights and sirens, limiting access strictly to the agencies authorised to use same.

The Chamber also wishes to emphasise the importance of responsible use of the roadways by all motorists and pedestrians.

--- ---