GCCI urges new PPP/C Govt to immediately address COVID-19 pandemic

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the swearing-in of Dr Irfaan Ali as President of Guyana:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) wishes to congratulate His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his appointment as the 9th Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We also extend our congratulatory greetings to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on its success at the March 2, 2020 polls.

The Chamber would like to thank all parties and entities which participated in the electoral process. We would also like to thank the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (ret’d), Claudette Singh, for executing her office and duties as Chairperson in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.

The GCCI looks forward to working with H.E. Dr Ali and the Government of Guyana on the task of nation-building and, in particular, private sector development. However, a number of immediate challenges confront Guyana, foremost of which is the devastating public health and economic impact of the novel Coronavirus.

The Chamber anticipates a now fully functional Government to comprehensively address this pandemic which has had deleterious effects on the welfare of Guyanese.

As said previously, the GCCI remains supportive of any government brought to power by the democratic process and will continue to act as a partner in nation-building as we all seek to develop this nation of ours. We anticipate Guyana’s continued development, for the benefit of the people of Guyana.