GCCI urges Granger to concede defeat & abandon plan to appeal CJ ruling

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has written to caretaker President David Granger urging him to allow the electoral process come to an end.

See full letter below:

July 21, 2020

HIS EXCELLENCY, DAVID A. GRANGER, MSS, MSM

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Ministry of the Presidency

Shiv Chanderpaul Drive

Georgetown.

Dear Excellency,

It has been 141 days since our March 2, 2020 Election. The Guyanese people are tired

and would like our election process to come to an end.

Excellency, we believe you have the power, as Ms Jones was a APNU+AFC Party Agent,

and as her lawyers are APNU Party Agents to ask Ms. Jones to withdraw her Appeal.

You also have the power to ask the Attorney General to not support any appeal from the

Government’s side either.

Excellency, I can guarantee there is very little chance of success in the Appeals’ Court

because according to the Chief Justice’s decision, Ms. Jones would be asking the Court

of Appeal to overturn their own statements and points raised in the Ulita Moore ruling.

Worse yet Excellency, even if by some miracle Ms. Jones succeeded at the Court of

Appeal, the absurdity of her lawyers arguing to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ)

Judges that those same judges said that the Recount Order, Order 60, was illegal will

shame us for the rest of our lives in Caribbean jurisprudence.

I ask that Ms. Jones not subject her lawyers, your party’s candidates to that sort of embarrassment, as it would be hard for them to look their Caribbean colleagues in the eye after such a request of the CCJ.

There are two moves that saves face for all Excellency, the first is for you to call Dr. Irfaan

Ali and concede that indeed the PPP list, which he heads, has won the Election, and the

second is to ask your party’s candidate Ms. Jones to not file an Appeal on the CJ’s decision.

It is the only way that saves face and allows a dignified outcome for all.