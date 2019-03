The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is preparing a delegation to participate in what has been dubbed the largest international oil conference slated to be held between May 6 and 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas, United States.

So far, the Chamber has secured the participation of seven local businesses but it is seeking a larger crowd so that Guyana can make a statement on the international scene.

Vice President of the Chamber, Nicholas Boyer told the media on Friday the conference is expected to see the participation of about 10,000 persons from the oil sector.

According to him, the goal of the mission is to foster relations with other oil producing companies to benefit the country and its economy.