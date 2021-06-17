GCCI slams Harmon’s “reckless” remarks on Sputnik V, urges citizens to get vaccinated

Statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) remains supportive of the vaccination drive by the Government of Guyana. In this regard, the GCCI would like to take this opportunity to encourage all Guyanese to go out and be vaccinated at any of the government’s centres.

The GCCI would like to put on public record that it finds the statements regarding ‘fake vaccines’ made by the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon to be unwarranted, reckless and not based in fact – especially in light of the current public health situation of Guyana.

We also note, with concern, the recent posturing by the Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Keith Rowley, implying that the vaccinations, which are being given to Guyanese, are unsafe.

This comes as no surprise as Dr. Rowley fulfills his historical trait of demonstrating scant regard for the lives of Guyanese. We find these efforts by the Leader of the Opposition of Guyana and the Chairman of CARICOM to be utterly reprehensible, callous and irresponsible and condemn these efforts to score cheap political points.

However, the GCCI would like to use this opportunity to call on the Government to remain transparent and accountable in all dealings with the on-going vaccination drive. The GCCI reiterates its support for the Government’s efforts, and continues, as a private sector, to be available for other forms of support to ensure that Guyanese are protected by way of vaccination from the novel Coronavirus. We reiterate our call to all Guyanese to be vaccinated and encourage all to continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.