GCCI enters tripartite agreement with Barbados, Suriname

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) recently entered into a tripartite agreement with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (STIA).

The Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during a virtual signing ceremony by GCCI President, Timothy Tucker, BCCI President, Anthony Branker and STIA Chairman, Bryan Renten.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the parties will seek to enhance trade linkages and facilitate economic cooperation and collaboration between Guyana, Barbados, and Suriname.

Under the agreement, a Tripartite Working Group comprising representatives of the GCCI, BCCI and STIA was formed and is expected to meet on a trimonthly basis for the purpose of developing programs and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable trade and investment in the region.

The GCCI, BCCI and STIA will facilitate agreed activities for member companies which include capacity building initiatives, promotion of trade and investment activities in each territory, training and cooperation programs, and fostering strategic collaboration to increase competitiveness of industries.

Under the tripartite agreement, the parties have also agreed to facilitate information sharing in the key areas of trade and investment, oil and gas, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, renewable energy, education, healthcare and occupational health and safety.

The GCCI welcomes the formalisation of its partnership with the BCCI and the STIA, and views it as an important milestone in the regional integration process.

The private sector is a key driver of regional trade and the GCCI looks forward to working closely with its counterparts in Barbados and Suriname to create opportunities for sustainable economic growth within the region.