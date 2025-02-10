GCCI condemns infringements to Guyana’s territorial integrity at event in Suriname

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI):

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) strongly condemns recent infringements on Guyana’s territorial integrity by way of publicised images that represent the New River Triangle as part of neighbouring Suriname at the International Business Conference in Suriname, which was hosted by the Suriname- Guyana Chamber of Commerce and organised by Action Invest Caribbean Incorporated and Global Event Partners.

The Chamber is deeply concerned by the use of these images as well as the failure to object to the use of these images. Silence in the face of this threat to Guyana’s sovereignty is viewed as an endorsement of same, which the Chamber views as inexcusable.

The GCCI calls on fellow Business Support Organisations and other agencies that acted as supporting actors to the conference to reject these actions and refrain from supporting and justifying any activity that violates Guyana’s national boundaries.

