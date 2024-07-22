GCCI concerned over claims of corruption, financial impropriety within Police Force

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry:



The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has grown increasingly concerned over recent revelations of a high level of corruption and financial impropriety within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and calls for an immediate independent investigation.

As the body responsible for upholding and enforcing the laws of Guyana, it is repugnant that the very individuals who have been empowered to maintain law and order in the country are engaging in malpractices, which brings to fore questions of the GPF’s credibility and objectivity.

If the agents of the state who are responsible for maintaining stability and lawfulness are engaged in malfeasance, then they can no longer be trusted to uphold the standards that they ought to be enforcing. The Guyana Police Force must not operate with impunity—in fact, the members of the Force must be held at a higher degree of accountability.

Failure to act can be viewed as assenting to corruption, and this can lead to a descent into lawlessness.

Furthermore, an independent probe is needed in the interest of objectivity and transparency, as the Special Organised Crime Unit, which has been tasked with investigating these issues, is an arm of the GPF. These circumstances are abhorrent and untenable; therefore, the Chamber calls for it to be dealt with swiftly, and for those found culpable to face the brunt of the law.

--- ---