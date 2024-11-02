GCCI concerned about non-compliance to regulations by retailers & supermarkets

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has grown increasingly concerned by the practice of non-compliance to Guyana’s laws and regulations by retailers and supermarkets—particularly as it relates to quality and standards of goods being provided to consumers and the flouting of labour and tax laws.

There has been an alarming increase in the presence of counterfeit, expired, and inappropriately labelled goods in the market, which are not only clear violations of lawful standards but also a health hazard to consumers.

The Chamber is issuing a call to the Bureau of Standards and the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department to ensure that an investigation is conducted and any product that is not within the guidelines be removed from shelves and prohibited for sale.

Furthermore, the GCCI urges the Customs, Excise and Trade Operations of the Guyana Revenue Authority to ensure that all goods being imported meet the regulatory requirements.

Notably, too, is the need for a closer examination of adherence to taxation laws by these businesses and to ensure the equal application of the rule of law for all enterprises operating in this industry. In the same vein, the Chamber is calling for labour laws to be respected.

The GCCI is calling on the Ministry of Labour to ensure that these businesses are in compliance with the Labour Act, Occupational Health & Safety Act and other pertinent Labour laws.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry is offering its full support to the Government of Guyana in the investigation of non-compliant businesses, and the penalisation of violations.

