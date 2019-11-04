GCCI concerned about attempts to remove names from Voters’ List

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has noted with deep concern

the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to have some 28,000 persons

be removed from the voters’ list who have not uplifted their Identification Cards.

In a press statement, the Chamber said it has also noted the rationale given for this decision wherein these persons were registered as voters since 2008 and did not uplift their Identification Cards.

The GCCI highlighted that such a decision would be regarded as unconstitutional

given that this is in contravention to the Chief Justice’s ruling on this matter which is very

explicit.

Secondly, GCCI pointed out that an Identification Card is not a requirement to vote since registered voters can also vote by way of presenting a valid passport or other form of Identification.

GECOM has given persons 21 days from October 29 to uplift their ID cards. Failure to do so will result in them being unable to vote.