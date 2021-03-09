GCB claims “Big Man Cricket” is unsanctioned

Following recent reports in other sections of the media regarding the launch and sponsorship of the “Big Man Cricket” Tournament, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has issued an advisory, stating that the tournament is not approved by the cricketing body.

The GCB statement released on Monday reads:

The GCB hereby takes this opportunity to reliably inform all County Boards, their affiliate Associations/Committees and their subsidiary clubs that to date, any cricket tournament being held under the auspices of Big Man Cricket and/or under, or for a body purporting to represent the “Big Man Cricket” is not approved by the GCB.

It should be noted that the GCB finds it highly disturbing that there appears to be continued attempts to conduct Big Man Cricket tournament(s) that is/are not approved by the GCB. The GCB views the aligned actions of individuals so interested in hosting such tournament(s) as subverting the role and responsibility of the GCB by preparing to organise and manage the purported tournament(s), as well as the probable hosting of a cricket tournament which may attract regional teams.

This is highly unacceptable and the GCB is not prepared to have the formation of bodies subverting its obligations and interest. As a consequence, the GCB feels obligated to communicate the information aforementioned, so that the relevant representatives of cricket entities can be cognisant of the GCB’s present position on “BIG Man Cricket Tournament(s)”.

The tournament which has garnered support of numerous corporate entities to date, is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 13, 2021.