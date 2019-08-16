GCAA to get $1.2B headquarters at Providence

With the country’s aviation sector poised to undergo expansive development in the coming years, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has begun preparing and will soon begin construction of a state-of-the-art Head Office at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

It will be constructed to the tune of $1.2B.

Currently, GCAA is renting two buildings on High Street for $42 million annually.

But according to Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, this is something government is trying to stop.

At the sod turning ceremony this morning, GCAA Director General Egbert Field explained that this new building will feature a gymnasium, nursery, cafeteria, and better offices for all departments.

“Guyana is moving swiftly ahead. The waves of the tsunami are now lapping on the shores and if we are not ready, we will definitely be swamped,” GCAA Head stated.

The sod turning was done on the 10 acres plot of land behind the Guyana National Stadium and was witnessed by GCAA Chairman Larry London and other board members as well as Junior Infrastructure Minister Jaipaul Sharma along with his predecessor Annette Ferguson.

Construction of the complex is expected to last 18 months. Authorities are still in the tendering process.