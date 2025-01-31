GCAA staff benefit from training in GIS technology, spatial data analysis

The Guyana Mining School and Training Centre Inc. (GMSTC) proudly congratulates participants from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on their successful completion of the Introduction to Geographic Information Systems (GIS) course, held from January 20–24, 2025.

The specialized training provided participants with a foundational understanding of GIS technology and its applications in aviation, resource management, and spatial data analysis. Through hands-on exercises, participants developed essential GIS skills, including mapping, data visualization, and spatial analysis. The GCAA will be applying this newly acquired GIS knowledge to conduct safety assessments, design and optimize airspace, manage aeronautical charts, and further develop its internal maps and charts department and Procedures for Air Navigation Services Operations (PANSOPS).

One of the participants, Mr. Yogeshwar Bedyadhar, shared their experience: “The GIS Course through the Guyana Mining School was an outstanding experience. The instructor was fantastic, knowledgeable, engaging, and able to clearly explain complex topics in a way that made them easy to understand. The delivery was spot on, keeping the material both informative and interactive. I walked away feeling confident in the skills I gained, and I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to improve in this area!”

This achievement highlights the GCAA’s commitment to enhancing technical capacity within the aviation sector. Integrating GIS technology into their operations will enable participants to support data-driven decision-making, improve navigation systems, and enhance airspace management in Guyana.

The GMSTC remains dedicated to providing high-quality training programs that strengthen professional competencies across various industries. The school commends the GCAA participants for their dedication and enthusiasm and looks forward to continued collaboration in advancing GIS knowledge and applications. [Press Release]

