GCAA launches investigation into plane crash in Reg. 7

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the plane crash at Aricheng, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

A small plane which was shuttling fuel has crashed in Guyana’s interior this morning at around 07:53hrs.

The aircraft, the Piper PA31, was destined for Ekerku Top.

The plane, bearing registration 8R-HAI, belongs to Captain Orlando Charles and was piloted by Captain Bernard Singh, who is said to have survived the crash.

Air Traffic Services at Timehri has confirmed that an emergency locator signal was received from Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT). The location was confirmed to be 2.71 Nautical Mile Northwest of Aricheng aerodrome. Coordinates N06 16 18.00 W060 15 06.00.

Search and Rescue Unit has been activated and ongoing.