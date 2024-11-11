GCAA in possession of black box data from deadly helicopter crash

Almost one year after the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five soldiers, crucial data from the black box has become available.

This data has been handed over to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) lead Accident Investigator Krishnanand Ramlachana.

The investigator, who was appointed back in December 2023 by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill to spearhead the probe, has already engaged the United States (US) National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB).

The black box, which records voices from the cockpit and flight parameters such as airspeed, altitude, vertical acceleration, and the positions of key flight controls, had been handed over NTSB for the retrieval of data following the military helicopter crash on December 6, 2023.

The tragic accident claimed the lives of Brigadier (Retired) Gary Beaton; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Shahoud; Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, and Sergeant Jason Khan.

Two soldiers survived the crash: Corporal Dwayne Jackson and Lieutenant Andio Crawford.

During a brief telephone interview with this publication on Monday, Minister Edghill indicated that the information from the black box is being analysed and upon completion, will be added to the draft report on the accident.

“The information that was required will form part of the report, which is with me for my perusal and then I will authorise the sending to the stakeholders to their comment,” the minister explained.

While a deadline for the completion of the analysis was not provided, Minister Edghill explained that a stakeholder meeting is schedule following the submission of the report, which will be made public.

On December 6 last year, the Bell 412 helicopter, with registration 8R-AYA, left GDF Headquarters at Camp Ayanganna at 09:24h, and travelled 144 miles to Olive Creek, where it arrived at 10:27h. After refuelling, the helicopter departed at 10:58h for a 58-mile journey to Arau, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) near Guyana’s border with Venezuela.

However, contact was lost with the aircraft shortly after.

Based on reports, the helicopter suffered significant damage, particularly in the fuselage, with only a few pieces remaining.

--- ---