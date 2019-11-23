GBTI’s art competition places oil and gas sector at frontline

With the aim of allowing young Guyanese to express what they visualise the country becoming in 2020 and beyond, the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has placed the oil and gas sector at the frontline of this year’s art competition.

Under the theme: “Guyana 2020 and beyond”, seven ideal artistic creations were selected from this year’s overwhelming entries to be featured in the GBTI 2020 calendar. These were all revealed on Friday at the financial institution’s official calendar launch, held at its High and Young Streets, Kingston headquarters.

In opening remarks, Marketing and Public Relations Manager of GBTI, Pamela Binda said that the bank opted to focus its art competition on the most popular topics across the country and this year, the budding oil sector was chosen.

“We decided to have seven winners this year and they were adjudged by the Guyana Women Artist Association…we decided our theme this year to be around the noise which is the oil and gas explosion, which will see GBTI making its mark in the oil and gas sector for the year 2020,” she noted.

According to Binda, the annual competition is the bank’s way of showing its continuous support to developing the country’s youthful population.

Meanwhile, in his address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Isava highlighted that the artistic work of the students proves Guyana’s rich future even without oil. He encouraged the winning students to pursue these creative careers.

“It has often been said that the future of any country lies in the schoolbags of our children and if this quality of work is any example of what is to come, the Guyana with or without the oil has a very bright future. We challenge you to continue this type of endeavour and this quality of work,” the CEO asserted.

The winning participants are students of North Georgetown Secondary, Lowe’s Academy, Annai Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, Marian Academy, Diamond Secondary and Tutorial High.