Gayle’s Mzansi Super League stint cut short

ESPNcricinfo– Chris Gayle will play no further part in Jozi Stars’ Mzansi Super League campaign as he is leaving South Africa to attend his mother’s funeral later this week.

“Although my mom passed away on the sixth of last month she’s not been laid to rest as other family members were not able to get home and they’re flying in this week,” Gayle said. “It’s not been easy to play cricket when you’ve lost your mom, who you’ve also been close to.”

“The game was a nice distraction for me, because had I been home it would have been worse, so meeting new team members helped calm me. It’s going to be emotional when I go back.”

Gayle played in Stars’ opening match of the MSL before departing for a stint with Kerala Knights in the T10 League in Sharjah. He subsequently returned to South Africa and played three more innings for Stars, making just 20 runs in three games. He will miss their final round robin game against Tshwane Spartans in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Cricket South Africa and the Jozi Stars. It’s always nice to come back and play some cricket here,” Gayle said after Stars’ match against Paarl Rocks on Sunday.

“I’ve made some great memories and it was a pleasure to be a part of this new T20 league. It is unfortunate that I have to leave. It is not the way I wanted this to end. I have a family matter, and family is my number one priority.”