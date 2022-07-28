Gayle joins Patriots as men’s squads for 6ixty confirmed

Chris Gayle has joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY which gets underway on 24 August at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Gayle, brand ambassador and host for the 6IXTY, will be joined by some of the biggest names in cricket from across the Caribbean and around the world as this innovative new format gets underway for the first time.

Gayle will be joined at the Patriots by exciting openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher as well as impressive South African youngster Dewald Brevis.

The Barbados Royals team will have the talents of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Rakheem Cornwall along with overseas players Azam Khan, Harry Tector and Corbin Bosch.

The Jamaica Tallawahs team will feature captain Rovman Powell along with fellow Jamaicans Brandon King and Fabian Allen. Their overseas contingent will feature Mohammad Amir, Sandeep Lamicchane and Chris Green.

Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling and Heinrich Klaasen will boost the batting of the Guyana Amazon Warriors with all-rounders Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd also in their squad.

A powerful Trinbago Knight Riders lineup will feature Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran along with Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul. They will also have Tim Seifert and Seekkuge Prasanna in their squad.

The Saint Lucia Kings will feature Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams along with impressive young players Ackeem Auguste and Matthew Forde. New Zealander Scott Kuggeleijn will also be with the Kings for the 2022 6IXTY.

The tournament will see six men’s teams and three women’s teams competing for their own versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of Chris Gayle and will feature a number of innovations to bring fans even closer to the action.

Full Squads:

BARBADOS ROYALS JAMAICA TALLAWAHS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
JASON HOLDER ROVMAN POWELL SHIMRON HETMYER
HARRY TECTOR SANDEEP LAMICHHANE ODEAN SMITH
OBED McCOY FABIAN ALLEN ROMARIO SHEPHERD
KYLE MAYERS IMAD WASIM COLIN INGRAM
AZAM KHAN BRANDON KING CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ
HAYDEN WALSH KENNAR LEWIS SHAI HOPE
OSHANE THOMAS MOHAMMAD AMIR PAUL STIRLING
RAHKEEM CORNWALL SHAMARH BROOKS HEINRICH KLAASEN
DEVON THOMAS MIGAEL PRETORIUS KEEMO PAUL
JOSHUA BISHOP CHRIS GREEN JERMAINE BLACKWOOD
JUSTIN GREAVES RAYMON REIFER  GUDAKESH MOTIE
CORBIN BOSCH JAMIE MERCHANT  VEERASAMMY PERMAUL
NYEEM YOUNG AMIR JANGOO  JOHN CAMPBELL
TEDDY BISHOP SHAMAR SPRINGER SHERMON LEWIS
RAMON SIMMONDS NICHOLSON GORDON RONSFORD BEATON
  KIRK MCKENZIE MATTHEW NANDU
  JOSHUA JAMES JUNIOR SINCLAIR

 

 

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS SAINT LUCIA KINGS TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS
CHRIS GAYLE ROSTON CHASE KIERON POLLARD
EVIN LEWIS JOHNSON CHARLES ANDRE RUSSELL
ANDRE FLETCHER KESRICK WILLIAMS SUNIL NARINE
QASIM AKRAM ALZARRI JOSEPH NICHOLAS POORAN
SHERFANE RUTHERFORD SCOTT KUGGELEIJN AKEAL HOSEIN
DWAINE PRETORIUS MARK DEYAL RAVI RAMPAUL
DARREN BRAVO JEAVOR ROYAL TIM SEIFERT
SHELDON COTTRELL MATTHEW FORDE SEEKKUGE PRASANNA
DOMINIC DRAKES ROSHON PRIMUS JAYDEN SEALES
DEWALD BREVIS RAVENDRA PERSAUD ANDERSON PHILLIP
IZHARULHAQ NAVEED JESSE BOOTAN TION WEBSTER
JOSHUA DA SILVA MCKENNY CLARKE KHARY PIERRE
JON RUSS JAGGESAR LEROY LUGG LEONARDO JULIEN
KEACY CARTY PRESTON MCSWEEN TERRANCE HINDS
KELVIN PITTMAN LARRY EDWARDS SHAARON LEWIS
JADEN CARMICHAEL ACKEEM AUGUSTE  
  RIVALDO CLARKE

 

