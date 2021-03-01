Gayle fit; Hetmyer, Chase meet minimum fitness standard

The Universe Boss Christopher Henry Gayle is back in Maroon colours for the West Indies; he will be a part of the T20I squad that will do battled against Sri Lanka commencing tomorrow, March 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

In a sit down with the media, Gayle was asked to share his advice to Guyana’s very own Shimron Hetmyer who found himself out of the T20I and ODI side as he failed the fitness test.

Gayle said: “Its very unfortunate he is out of the squad, it’s the protocols, but its up to him if he wants to represent the West Indies cricket. He is such a talent and west Indies cricket needs him, but hopefully things can work out because these guys are the future. A guy like Hetmyer we need him, he is the future, we don’t want to lose someone like him. If is see Hetmyer I’d talk to him as I have spoken to him before and if I get the chance, I’d talk to him again. We need him so I hope he just gets his mind sorted towards West Indies Cricket and what he wants to achieve.”

The burly left-hander also went on to state that he is currently fit as he has been doing a lot of running. Gayle further stated that despite the T20 World cup on his mind what really keeps his fire burning is the desire that he has for the game as he is still performing at the age of 41 as this is where his heart is.

In the most recent update CWI Director Jimmy Adams made note that there were some players that failed to attain the minimum standards for selection, however, in what would seem to be something miraculous it was reported by Adams that Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase have met the fitness standards. According to Adams this would mean that the pair would be up for selection in the upcoming tests later in March.