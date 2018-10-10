Gayle backing Windies women in T20 World Cup

Internationally known as the face of T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is without a doubt the most prolific player in the format. Having racked up 11,737 T20 runs over the years, Gayle has been a front runner throughout the years and is perfectly poised to sanction anything T20 related.

All eyes were on the “Universe Boss” this week as he announced his retirement from regional cricket; however, he has expertly turned the attention away from himself and towards the impending Women’s T20 World Cup.

In his usual high spirits, Gayle had a few words of encouragement for the Windies ladies.

“To Stafanie Taylor and all the ladies, I want to wish you all the best. You can do it; you can get this cup back to back,” he stated.

Gayle went on to reference the recently-concluded T20 series that the Windies Women were involved in against South Africa Women.

The Windies Women were in control of the series, leading 2-0 by the fourth game. Citing this, Gayle advised the women to play to their strengths and carry their high momentum into the November 9-24 World Cup.

“You all started the series well against South Africa, so you have the momentum with you now. Go and win the cup for us; we’ll be cheering for you, you can do it,” he said.

The first female standalone T20 World Cup is slated to bowl off on November 9 at the Providence National Stadium, with the Windies Women facing off with the Bangladesh ladies.

The group stages of the World Cup will be hosted at Providence, Guyana and the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. After which, they will head to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua for the semi-finals and final.