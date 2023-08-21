GAWU’s 22nd Delegates’ Congress for August 23 & 24

The 22nd Delegates’ Congress of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) will be held on August 23 and 24, 2023, at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The Congress will attract approximately 320 delegates representing union members from GAWU’s various bargaining units. The milestone activity, which is being held under the theme “Advancing workers’ rights, economic progress and social justice”, will review the work of the Union since its 21st Congress in 2016. It will also consider local and international developments since the last Congress.

The Congress’ Opening Session will be held on August 23, 2023, and will be addressed by GAWU’s President Seepaul Narine.

Also addressing the opening will be President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali while the feature address will be given by the recently re-elected General Secretary of the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco, and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF), Sue Longley.

During the session, the Union will also honour several outstanding union members who have contributed to GAWU’s successes and triumphs. Joining the Congress will be overseas delegates from Jamaica and Argentina. The Union has already received several messages of solidarity and support from fraternal organisations locally and overseas.

Following the opening, the Congress will shift to the Business Sessions. Over a day and a half, delegates and observers will receive the report of the General Council, which will be presented by the Union’s General Secretary, Aslim Singh.

The comprehensive report covers more than 50 subjects and will address the union’s activities, functioning, and stewardship since the last Congress. Following the report’s presentation, delegates and observers can share their contributions and offer suggestions and guidance as the GAWU charts its path until the next Congress.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo will also have an interactive session with union members. The Congress will also elect a new General Council, which will guide the Union until its 23rd Congress.

The business session will also see some 20 motions being moved and discussed. The proposed motions address several important and relevant issues and are sure to attract some level of discussion.

The Congress will conclude with the Charge given by the Union’s President. The Union, at this time, is finalising last-minute details toward successfully hosting its 22nd Congress.

