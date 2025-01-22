See below for a statement from GAWU:

GAWU welcomes budgetary support to the sugar industry

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is pleased to express its support for Budget 2025, presented under the theme “A secure, prosperous, and sustainable Guyana.” We believe this Budget is thoughtfully designed, with policies and programmes that have the potential for substantial positive impact. We commend the multiple interventions specifically aimed at benefiting the working class. Our Union is optimistic that these initiatives, in conjunction with previously implemented measures, will effectively address and help close the gaps within our society.

As a key stakeholder in the sugar industry, we acknowledge the Budget’s allocation of $13.3 billion to the sector. This ongoing investment by the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Government is instrumental in revitalising the industry and addressing the challenges left by prior mismanagement. While some gaps still need to be addressed, the Government’s support is strategically focused and has the potential to unlock significant growth in the sector.

The Budget outlines a strategic approach to land conversion that supports mechanised operations, an essential step in enhancing productivity. This initiative aligns with our Union’s earlier proposals to optimise labour resources and reduce work efforts. Although our suggestions were not adopted during the previous administration, it is encouraging to see that the current direction acknowledges the potential benefits of such measures. We look forward to collaborating on concrete plans that further develop the industry and maximise its capabilities.

We note investments in improving packaging capacity, a focus that the Union advanced during the previous administration. Direct-consumption packaged sugars are in high demand, as they yield superior market prices and present a key opportunity for increasing revenue. Unfortunately, the former Government’s decision to close the industry’s largest packaging plant at Enmore reversed progress. Now more than ever, it is essential that we address this setback head-on to revitalise the industry, ensuring that it harnesses its full potential for growth and success.

Our union strongly notes that the criticism aimed at the industry’s support largely stems from the same anti-sugar advocates we have encountered time and time again. Their divisive rhetoric is unsurprising; it is a predictable tactic designed to provoke and manipulate public opinion. These sentiments reveal a shallow analysis and an anti-people, partisan mindset. President Irfaan Ali articulated perfectly when he emphasised that the industry must not be viewed solely through a financial lens; we must consider the broader socio-economic implications. Many analysts and commentators emerging from their ivory towers have willfully ignored these crucial factors. Even worse, they have twisted their arguments to fit their narratives when it suited them. This behaviour speaks volumes about their principles and values, which, frankly, appear to be nonexistent.

Support for the sugar industry is not an isolated case in Guyana; it is a common practice seen worldwide. The criticism voiced by certain factions fails to hold up under scrutiny. We recognise these unfounded claims for what they are—an attempt at cheap, petty politics driven by a clear intention to deceive and misinform the public.

The GAWU is steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to rejuvenate the sugar industry and bring about transformative change. We acknowledge that various challenges demand focused attention and action. United in our efforts, and with the proper support, we can guide the industry through these challenging times and emerge stronger.

