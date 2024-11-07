GAWU reiterates need for fair treatment of Guyanese oil sector workers

See full statement from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU):

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), through our Oil & Gas Branch, stands in solidarity with the sixty-five (65) young, qualified, and experienced Guyanese workers who, without any indication, were recently rendered jobless and are now clueless about what their tomorrows hold. The workers who were engaged in works related to the heavily touted gas-to-shore energy project were employed by a well-known operator in the sector on one-year contracts. However, they are now placed on the breadline after a mere five (5) months on the job. The now jobless workers shared with the GAWU that there was no information really forthcoming, with vague references to certain clauses in their contract and the “slowing down of work”.

The obviously now distressed Guyanese were excited to contribute to this national project and, in some instances, eagerly uprooted themselves in order to be close to their new jobs.

This most recent layoff is yet another indicator of the troubling labour situation and the apparent disregard for workers’ rights and concerns in the burgeoning sector. GAWU’s advocacy is on the record in defence of the rights of all workers. We have, on several occasions, emphasised the need for job security, transparency, and respect for Guyanese workers’ rights and laws. We had previously warned of this unfolding situation, which appears to have become more pronounced. The situation has raised alarm in the sector, and there are concerns over whether the short-term employment of locals is used as a means to meet thresholds set out by the Local Content Act. We sincerely hope this is not the case but cannot condone our Guyanese workers being treated as mere “props” to satisfy quotas.

This incident underscores the efforts of GAWU’s Oil and Gas Branch to advance union protection and recognition in the sector. Local workers undoubtedly need a strong voice to safeguard their jobs and hold their employers accountable for fair treatment. We urge Guyanese to recognise the importance of their rights and to join us in advocating for stronger protections and decent employment. Certainly, it is not our hope that other workers are victims of similar tactics by their employers.

Our Union is steadfast in its commitment to providing leadership, guidance, and representing workers in the sector. We also urge those who hold responsibility to ensure that compliance is not superficial but translates into genuine, sustained employment for local workers.

Together, we can ensure the respect of Guyanese workers and the positive contribution of the oil and gas sector to our country’s development and prosperity.

