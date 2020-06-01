GAWU offers to represent workers in oil and gas sector

The Guyana Agricultural and General Worker’s Union (GAWU) has offered to represent workers who are currently employed in Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

General Secretary, Seepaul Narine, indicated on Monday that this decision was taken, following an incident which was publicised online between a reputable oil company and two of its workers.

Through a social media post, the union was made aware that the two individuals lost their jobs after allegedly raising questions regarding their employment status. The Union said, if the post is accurate, it will move to represent the aggrieved workers.

The Union also shared concerns about the “disregard” shown to worker’s rights and assured that workers from any sector can seek assistance or advice.

According to GAWU, many workers in unorganised sectors are faced with difficulties when their employers are ‘unreasonable’ or are ‘unknowledgeable’ to the country’s laws on worker’s rights.

The missive further highlighted, “Our Union, having considered this matter, wishes to offer its assistance with a view to have those affected being treated fairly. We are hopeful that our offer would assist to bring justice to those workers who may have been wronged and have no one to turn to.”

Last year during the centurial anniversary of trade unionism in Guyana, it was recognised by President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), Carvil Duncan that a large bracket of the working-class population that remains unrepresented.

There are promises of job openings from the oil sector, to which hundreds of people can benefit. While specialised recruits are likely to be sourced overseas, a sizable volume of jobs can be opened for Guyanese.